Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 143 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 16.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Broadcom by 76.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 408.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.13. 1,432,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,431. The company has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

