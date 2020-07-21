Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,198 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

MDT stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,080,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.85. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

