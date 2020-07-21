Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 8,761 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.5% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 51,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.15. 16,863,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,257,707. The company has a market cap of $254.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.