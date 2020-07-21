CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.54. 123,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

