Dai Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Kyber Network. Dai has a market cap of $222.71 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.01884209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00187995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00075513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000182 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 220,738,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,208,770 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, YoBit, AirSwap, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, DDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

