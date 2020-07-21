Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Davis R M Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $69,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,521 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,809,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded up $2.42 on Monday, hitting $193.37. 2,030,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,780. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $193.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.87.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.