Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $141,809,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total value of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.91. 144,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $193.71.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

