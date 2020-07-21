Davis R M Inc. Acquires 17,204 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $47,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.46.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.64. The company has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

