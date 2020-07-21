Davis R M Inc. Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.95. 12,964,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,587,463. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

