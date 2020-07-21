Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $489,548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,864,000 after buying an additional 1,435,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after buying an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,731,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,762,000 after buying an additional 804,289 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of D traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.55. 3,298,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

