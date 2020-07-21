Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Boosted by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.10. 3,271,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,462. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

