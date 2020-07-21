Egretia (EGT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Egretia has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Egretia has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Egretia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.50 or 0.01885870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00187727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00076453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001013 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, CoinEx, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.