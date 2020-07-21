Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $167.04. 1,806,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.05. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

