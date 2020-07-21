Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 133,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.