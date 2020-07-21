Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys 40 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,931. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,924 shares of company stock valued at $23,482,188 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

