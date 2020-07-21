Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $247,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.82. 6,021,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,075,956. The company has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.30.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.