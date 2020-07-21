Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,625,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

