Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $602,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,023 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WMT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The firm has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.21.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More: What is a Roth IRA?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.