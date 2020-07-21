Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $602,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,023 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $186,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $66,166,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,290,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,640,000 after buying an additional 1,267,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. The firm has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.21.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.