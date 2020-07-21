Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 152 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.07. 55,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.24. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

