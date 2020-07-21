Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 273 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,029 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 32.5% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. 1,032,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,432,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.