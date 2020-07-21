Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 4,104 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 44,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 53.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $156,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

