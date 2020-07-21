Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 6,025 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $34,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 131,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.43. 11,708,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,496,771. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.