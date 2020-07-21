Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 79 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $580.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $550.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $592.48. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

