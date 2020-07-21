Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 89 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.42.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.24. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.