Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $15.73 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.68. 131,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

