Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $21.01 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.94% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 103,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $52.21.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.