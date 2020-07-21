Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,014 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ITT by 45.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 918,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 288,291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ITT by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 125,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,517,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at about $725,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

ITT stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,425. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

