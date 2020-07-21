Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.24. 329,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

