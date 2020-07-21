Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 92.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,852,000 after buying an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Target by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after buying an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after buying an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Target stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 156,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,886. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

