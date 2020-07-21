Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. 1,282,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,907,914. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $202.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

