Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $157.58. The company had a trading volume of 163,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.69. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.