Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 50,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $5,132,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.20. The company had a trading volume of 71,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,957. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

