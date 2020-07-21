Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. 293,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,957. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

