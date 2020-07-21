Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hanesbrands worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 393,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

