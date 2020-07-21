Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $165.42. 86,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,349. The stock has a market cap of $158.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.05. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

