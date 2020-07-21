Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.26. 932,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,376. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.20.

