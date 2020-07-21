Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 142 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.31. 299,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,778,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

