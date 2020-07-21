Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 180 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.12. 147,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

