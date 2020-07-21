Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 2,018 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,417,000 after purchasing an additional 414,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,839,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,921,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

