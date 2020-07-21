Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

MDT traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.82. The company had a trading volume of 219,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,288. The stock has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.85. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.