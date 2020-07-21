Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 311 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.28.

NYSE:LMT traded up $9.58 on Tuesday, hitting $375.16. 1,585,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

