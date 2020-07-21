Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,716,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,904,000 after buying an additional 112,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,005,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,194,000 after buying an additional 2,772,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. 132,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,522. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

