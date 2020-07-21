Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 100 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,023,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 60,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,700. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

