Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 51 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.11. 400,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,916. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $221.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.