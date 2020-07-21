Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,891,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $184.30. 789,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average is $176.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

