Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,093,652,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,200 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,706,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.27. 933,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,558,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.76. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $658.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

