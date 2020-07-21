Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.79. 3,732,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,037,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.39 and its 200 day moving average is $221.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $269.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

