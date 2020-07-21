Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded up $6.18 on Tuesday, reaching $180.60. 1,031,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,719,864. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.77. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra upgraded Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.