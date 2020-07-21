Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,765 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 253.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.