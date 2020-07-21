Financial Advisory Service Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 222.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,743,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.